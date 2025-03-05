NEAR FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A little brown pig who went on a wild adventure in someone’s backyard in Southwest Florida.

Those who found him said the pig seemed lost, believing he was someone’s pet. Now, they are pleading for the help of locals to get him to his rightful owner.

Lee County deputies were seen on video taking the brown spotted pig away.

“I went to get my children from school and was backing up the golf cart, and I stopped to talk to Courtney for a minute, and when I went to go take off, I looked up, and there was a pig wandering in the middle of the street,” said Valentine Antal, a neighbor.

She and Courtney Siegel say the pig was so domesticated he made friends with the neighborhood in the town of Estero, near Fort Myers.

“As soon as I had the water full, the pig ran up. So it obviously was like, Okay, it’s familiar with this,” Courtney said. “And then it sniffed my hands, and then let me, like, pet him a little bit with the food.”

The pig drew the attention of the kids as well, getting many belly rubs and head scratches along the way.

When it came time for him to leave, eight-year-old Christian Antal wasn’t too happy, having already become best friends with the pig.

“We found it. I was really excited, and I had a great time with it,” he said. “I played with it and loved it, and at the end of the day, we named him Oink.”

Deputies will keep the pig, nicknamed Oink, for 12 to 15 days, waiting for his owner to claim him before he is auctioned off.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.