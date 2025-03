LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies raced to the rescue of a windsurfer swept a mile offshore by strong storms.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday when the surfer was caught between Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island.

The surfer was battling risky waves before being safely pulled aboard the deputies’ boat.

