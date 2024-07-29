MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle hatchling was recovered and released into the wild in the Florida Keys.

Liberty, a leatherback sea turtle, had an injured flipper that wasn’t allowing her to swim properly.

The folks at Zoo Miami rescued the baby turtle, then sent her to The Turtle Hospital in Marathon earlier this month.

Once she was healthy, she was released into the Gulf Stream, her natural habitat, on Saturday.

