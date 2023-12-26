ESTERO, Fla. (WSVN) – A remarkable scene unfolded as Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies captured a colossal 12-foot, 600-pound alligator spotted outside Coconut Point Mall in Estero, Florida.

Discovered behind a Five Below store, the hefty reptile raised eyebrows, prompting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to step in and relocate the gator to a safer habitat.

Video footage captured the unique operation, involving about eight people, including law enforcement officers, lifting the sizable alligator into the back of a truck. One individual held the reptile’s large tail with the ease of handling a tree limb.

The impressive reptile was safely apprehended on Thursday by LCSO authorities. The FWC, considering the alligator a potential threat to people, orchestrated the relocation.

Ensuring the safety of both the public and the reptile, the 12-foot alligator was relocated alive to Townsend & Sons farm, approximately 45 miles away in LaBelle. Estero, the site of this reptilian surprise, is situated about 145 miles southeast of Tampa.

