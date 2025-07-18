At least seven hundred people are now held at the migrant detention facility dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, and a new lawsuit alleges detainees are being denied their rights to legal counsel and due process.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on Wednesday against the Trump Administration, where they say attorneys are being turned away when they arrive at the gates of the detention center.

“We’ve seen many attorneys try to meet with their clients at the detention facility, drive up to the facility, only to be met at a military checkpoint, met with armed military guards,” said ACLU attorney Eunice Cho. “They have said some of the attorneys have been made to wait for hours, only to be told they’re not allowed to enter the facility.”

The lawsuit says, in part:

This class action lawsuit challenges the government’s attempts to prevent people detained in civil immigration custody at Alligator Alcatraz from communicating with legal counsel and from filing motions with the immigration court that could result in their release from detention. It also mentioned:

Defendants in this case have blocked detainees held at the facility from access to legal counsel. No protocols exist at this facility for providing standard means of confidential attorney-client communication, such as in-person attorney visitation and phone or video calls that are available at any other detention facility, jail or prison.

Those named in the lawsuit include Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“They’re being required to turn over documents to the facility for review that they’re applying to discuss with their clients,” said Cho. “All of these are fundamental constitutional violations, and we need to make sure that if and when you’re in government custody that you have the right to speak with your attorney.”

An attorney who spoke with 7News said she faced similar obstacles when she visited the site hoping to meet with her client last week.

“I went out there on Thursday morning requesting legal visits with those five individuals,” said immigration attorney Katie Blankenship. “Our one client and our four prospective clients, and was denied entry.”

The migrant detention site came under scrutiny over worries about environmental impact and the treatment of those being housed inside.

“Sink’s attached to the top of them so that you are literally defecating and urinating where you brush your teeth, and that’s where their drinking water is.” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25)

Lawmakers were given a tour last Saturday, reporting disturbing conditions, hot temperatures, unsanitary conditions and mosquitos.

Other lawmakers on the same tour, however, refuted those claims.

“The first thing I will tell you is that the rhetoric does not match the reality from what you guys have been hearing from. I would say, Democrats, especially congressional Democrats,” said Florida State Senator Blaise Ingoglia (R). “It’s actually a very well-run facility.”

Noem denied the allegations being made of the conditions detainees are facing.

“Alligator Alcatraz is held to the same standards that all federal facilities are,” said Noem.

As the Trump administration’s deportation efforts ramp up, ICE will now be given access to the personal data of the nation’s 79-million Medicaid enrollees. That includes things like home addresses and ethnicities to help them track down immigrants who may be living in the US illegally.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.