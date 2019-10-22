Lawmakers argue about suspending Israel ahead of hearing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A suspension showdown is underway in Tallahassee.

In less than 24 hours lawmakers will decide whether to reinstate former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to his former position.

Israel was dealt a setback when the Senate Rules Committee decided to uphold his suspension that was given by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A Broward County lawmaker who is normally aligned with the Parkland parents has split with them on the issue.

“I did watch every single minute of the footage from inside that building and understanding and knowing and getting to know these families,” said Senator Lauren Book. “We have a lot of healing to do.”

Many of the families of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre said the suspension of Israel was the first step toward that healing.

Book, a Democrat from Plantation who sat on the MSD Public Safety Commission, voted to reinstate Israel, Monday.

The senator’s decision drew the ire of the very families she has worked with since the beginning.

“She knew all the failures, so for her to say — spew this bullcrap, it’s just despicable,” said Andrew Pollack, father of victim Meadow Pollack.

“It was difficult to see her make that decision,” said Lori Alhadeff, mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, another victim of the shooting. “As an elected official that was the decision she made, and she’s accountable for her vote and the choices that she makes.”

The Senate Rules Committee voted down party lines. Nine Republicans voted to support DeSantis’ suspension of Israel. One senator, Tom Lee of Hillsborough County, opted to wait.

Seven Democrats, including Book, voted to reinstate the former sheriff.

Book said to put the blame on Israel takes the onus off of former deputy Scott Peterson, the school resource officer who refused to go inside the school during the shooting.

“If we’re removing Sheriff Israel for not providing adequate training, you can’t then, at the same time, say that he had the training,” said Book. “You can’t have it both ways.”

While Parkland families stood united for Israel’s removal, dozens of Israel’s supporters spoke out as well.

“I’m in favor of reinstating Scott Israel,” said one supporter.

“I’m extremely disappointed in Ron DeSantis’ decision to play partisan politics, instead of following the rule of law,” said another supporter.

“I’m asking you guys to be fair,” said one supporter. “We’re taking the focus off the person who caused this.”

Meanwhile, the governor said the people of Broward County will be responsible if they choose to reelect Israel in 2020.

“But then what happens, they’ll be responsible for whatever decision is made in that respect,” said DeSantis. “Those folks can make whatever decision they want to make.”

Israel’s attorney, Benedict Kuehne, released a statement that read in part: “Sheriff Scott Israel is disappointed by the Senate Rules Committee’s abandonment of the rule of law and principles of fundamental fairness by its exercise of brute political force yesterday. The people of Broward County deserve their right to choose their sheriff by election.”

Senators will begin debating on Wednesday afternoon followed by a final vote.

Regardless of the vote, Israel said he plans to run for reelection in 2020.

