DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A high honor has been bestowed on a South Florida man who is the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg Trial.

Ben Ferencz, resident of Delray Beach was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

He secured convictions against 22 high-ranking Nazis during the historic war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany, and has spent his entire life fighting hate and antisemitism.

A ceremony honoring Ferencz was held by Congresswoman Lois Frankel, who proposed the bill awarding him the medal.

Ferencz, who is 102 years old, was unable to attend because of his health.

His son accepted the honor.

“I’m incredibly grateful to see he has received the award, and the award, I see, is not simply to my father, about my father, but about the principles which he stands and espoused his whole life, which I hope will be the torch that people will bear forward on behalf of all of us and all of humanity,” said Donald Ferencz.

“He’s won many awards, but here’s the thing, it’s not the awards that make Ben Ferencz a great man, it is his humanity and what he has stood up for, for 75 years,” Frankel said.

Ferencz joins an exclusive list of people awarded the medal, which includes Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa and the police officers on duty during the Capitol Insurrection.

