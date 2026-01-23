(WSVN) - The largest great white shark to ever be recorded in the Atlantic is making a comeback to Florida waters.

“Contender” is a 14-foot-long great white shark that weighs just under 1,700 pounds.

Officials say Contender was recently spotted off the coast between Cape Canaveral and Port St. Lucie.

When he was first seen off Georgia in 2025, a marine research team tagged him to track his movements and migration patterns. Since then, he’s been tracked in waters around the U.S. and Canada.

Researchers said he swam at least 5,300 miles before returning to Florida.

