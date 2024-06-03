LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida community is rallying together, demanding charges against officers involved in a troubling takedown of a teenager at a local apartment complex.

The incident, which occurred on Memorial Day, involved 16-year-old Jahmal Hudson Jr. He was at an apartment complex pool in Lakeland with friends when the situation escalated into a violent encounter with Lakeland police officers.

Community activists allege Hudson Jr. was simply enjoying his day when two officers confronted him. The officers claim the teen was uncooperative and punched one of them first, but video footage shows the officers punching Hudson Jr. in the head, grabbing him by the hair, and tasing him.

The altercation began after a resident called 911, accusing Hudson Jr. and his friends of causing a disturbance. The teen’s arrest affidavit supports the officers’ account, stating Hudson Jr. was uncooperative, which led to the use of force.

On Saturday evening, more than 100 protesters gathered outside Lakeland Police Department headquarters. Organized by the Poor Minority Justice Association and Black Lives Matter Restoration Inc., the protestors called for justice and accountability.

“This is a 16-year-old who was just enjoying his day at a pool with his friends,” said Minister Carl M. Soto, co-founder and vice president of Black Lives Matter Restoration Inc.

Hudson Jr.’s mother attended the protest but was too emotional to speak. Demonstrators handed out flyers, planted cardboard headstones in the grass, and demanded that the Department of Justice press charges against the officers involved and arrest the woman who called 911.

“Remove these evil forces from this department,” Soto urged.

Soto also highlighted a breach of Florida Statute 985, which requires officers to contact a caregiver or custodial parent when arresting a minor.

“Yet, officers didn’t do that,” he said.

The activists are also urging Lakeland police to release the body cam footage of the arrest. As of Sunday night, the footage has not been made public.

“This is sickening that now we have to worry while our children are at the pool if they’re going to come back alive,” exclaimed Soto.

The community continues to seek justice for Hudson Jr. and accountability for those involved in the incident.

