A Lake Worth homeowner generated a disaster after his electricity went out and he turned on his backup supply of power.

Cameras showed Steve Jackson as he stood inside the home where he and his family have been living in for more than two decades.

“There was a sideboard right there you could see on the wall,” he said. “The heat here, the screen melted off the TV.”

But now it’s all gone, after a fire completely engulfed the residence, in Friday night.

Jackson said his ordeal began when his neighborhood, the Winston Trails community, lost electricity that evening.

“It was hot in the house, so I said, ‘Well, I’ll hook up the generator, and you can run the air conditioner,'” he said.

While his wife and son were sleeping, Jackson said, he soon heard the generator shut off.

“As I come around the corner, I see flames, low flames,: he said. “I go to the garage, pick up the fire extinguisher, run back out, I come back out the door, and just as I’m rounding the curb, the tank explodes.”

Everyone rushed out of the home as bright red flames filled the sky.

“By the time we got across the street, it was just blowing up really loud, big, tall flames,” said a family member.

The Jacksons were able to grab their family dog, but unfortunately, their cat did not survive.

“She didn’t make it, but she didn’t suffer. She wasn’t in [a part of the house] where the fire was,” said Jackson as he fought back years.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the home and were able to knock down the flames.

Now, the community is coming together to help, including neighbor Annalise Wellman.

“I grew up with them, I would have been devastated. Their family means a lot to me. They know that,” she said. “They always give to the community, so we’re giving back now.”

The family is staying with relatives for now, as they take on life day by day.

“It was really scary, for sure, but I’m just glad we all made it out,” said the family member.

The neighbor’s home was also damaged from the flames.

