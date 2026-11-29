ASTOR, Fla. (WSVN) — A community in Astor near Orlando is using high tech drones to help map areas affected by floodwaters following the impact of severe weather.

Deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office shared their plans for the drones after severe flooding impacted the St. Johns River.

“We’re basically building baseline maps. The NWS tells us the river crested today. So we’re trying to document the furthest incursion point the water infiltrates the community,” said Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Stevens. “So when it’s predicted the river will rise a certain amount, we’ve been able to categorize certain flood points and how far water is expected to get in the community.”

The drones were flown over the river on Friday and mapped where floodwater moved into the community.

Video from the drones showed severe flooding in neighborhoods after the heavy flooding.

Stevens shared that the drones have been an improvement over previous methods.

“The helicopter we’re finding couldn’t quite get the detail of infiltration of water in the community. Our height ceiling on a typical drone flight is anywhere from 200 to 400 feet. So we’re able to see a lot more details than say the helicopter could at 500 or 1000 feet,” said Stevens.

Residents who live along the St. Johns River have already found ways to adapt to the flooding, which is nothing new to them.

“I’ve started seeing stilt houses out here as well, just because of that. You’ll come in here during the flood plains and you’ll see streets two, three feet deep,” said Stevens.

County officials hope that the video gathered by the drones will help them understand flood zones better, and lead to modifications to help communities in the future.

As water levels decrease, Stevens shared a message to the community.

“If you have to go out, be careful on the roadways, there’s things under the water you can’t see,” he said.

The video taken by the drones is set to be analyzed soon, as findings will be submitted to local officials.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.