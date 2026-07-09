TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) — A dangerous situation took place in Tampa when Hillsborough County deputies found a knife-wielding arson suspect inside a burning restaurant.

The restaurant could’ve easily blown up, but thankfully, deputies got everyone out and arrested a man armed with two knives.

According to court documents, the incident started with a call about a man charging at some people inside the restaurant.

Hillsborough County deputies found the restaurant filled with smoke and flames, with a burning propane tank outside the building.

Investigators said 53-year-old Rubiel Castillo was inside with two knives. Deputies responded and ordered Castillo to drop the weapons and come out.

Castillo was then taken away in cuffs, and deputies swiftly put the flames out with fire extinguishers.

Before the fire department took over, surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows who deputies believe is Castillo earlier, walking around the restaurant with a burning propane tank.

A combination that could’ve killed Castillo, had deputies not pulled him out.

Castillo is charged with arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.