ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A kitesurfer was taken to the hospital after he slammed into a pier in St. Petersburg.

The incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

The 38-year-old victim was reportedly trying to jump over the pier but lost control due to the windy conditions at the time and crashed into the pier instead.

Video captured the moment of impact. Several bystanders rushed over to help moments later.

“We all kind of went over to the window. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what happened?’ So, sad,” said witness Marilyn LeFebvre. “All of our hearts go out to the guy, and hopefully he’s going to be OK.”

Wind gusts were more than 35 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

As of Sunday, the kiteboarder is in critical but stable condition.

