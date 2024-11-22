BRANDON, Florida (WFTS) — There is a veterinary clinic in Brandon that combines artwork and animals into a new program that’s gaining popularity among kids.

On an average day, Fetch Emergency and Specialty Centers will hospitalize between 12 and 20 pets. That means dogs and cats sleeping in a strange kennel, isolated from their owners. Veterinarian Jocelyn Hogan wanted to make their stay just a little better, so she created Sketch for Fetch.

“This is my hometown; this is our community, and we are always thinking about ways we can connect with people who support us and how we can give back,” said Hogan.

They are asking children throughout Tampa Bay to draw pictures and write cards to be hung in the pets’ kennels during their stay. So far, they have received more than 200 pieces of artwork.

“Totally brightens up the ICU. The cats especially look at it, they really appreciate it,” said Hogan.

Then, when the pets are discharged, the owner gets to take the art home with them.

“It’s never planned to be in the ER or have to hospitalize your pet, and so just feeling that love and connection just helps them get over the hump,” said Hogan.

One group of children received a special treat: the chance to drop off their artwork in person.

“They could probably just appreciate some color in their dark cage,” said nine-year-old Caleb.

“It’s good to have something given to you when you aren’t feeling great,” said nine-year-old Reece.

“The pets could use some love,” said six-year-old Declan.

“It’s heartwarming, you know, our team here works really hard, and for them to also see the love from the community and how valuable their efforts are, it just changes the vibe and energy in a really positive way,” said Hogan.

Hogan hopes to be a voice in the community for vets everywhere and, who knows, maybe even inspire some of these young artists to pursue a career working with animals.

“Any idea that brings light to veterinary medicine and hope to the sickest animals is going to be a positive one and I’m happy to bring this program to our community,” said Hogan.

Sketch for Fetch is always accepting new artwork. You can mail it to them directly at 717 W. Robinson St, Brandon, FL 33511. For more information, email Sketchforfetch@fetchvets.com

“The sky is the limit as long as it’s not edible,” said Hogan.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.