TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The chicken sandwich wars may be heating up again as Kentucky Fried Chicken tests two new sandwiches.

The Ultimate BBQ KFC Chicken Sandwich includes an extra crispy filet with KFC’s Honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, hickory-smoked bacon, melted cheese, and pickles.

The Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich includes an extra crispy filet, KFC’s signature cole slaw, spicy mayo, and pickles.

Both sandwiches are served on a brioche bun.

They will be available for a limited time a la carte or as part of a combo that includes a medium drink and individual side.

“The KFC Chicken Sandwich is the best in the business, and we’re excited to expand our chicken sandwich lineup with two new premium options,” KFC U.S. CMO Nick Chavez said in a statement.

They are currently available in Tampa with hopes to go nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.