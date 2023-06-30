BIG COPPITT KEY, FLA. (WSVN) – A 73-year-old man from Big Coppitt Key was arrested after, police say, he assaulted a woman by spitting on her and threatening to shoot her with a loaded gun.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Avenue C at approximately 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, following a landlord/tenant dispute. The victim, a 43-year-old woman who was also a tenant, and Larrie Stephen Busloff, the landlord, reside at the location. During an argument between the two, Busloff spit in the face of the female victim.

The situation escalated when Busloff reached into a knapsack and threatened to shoot the victim. Law enforcement officers promptly recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from the knapsack.

A witness at the scene supported the victim’s account of the incident. Busloff was apprehended without any resistance and was subsequently taken to jail.

Busloff is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery for his actions. The authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter, ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved parties.

