KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Key West has canceled its agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The city’s commission voted to end the agreement at a special meeting Monday night after having allowed local police to assist federal immigration agents in detaining suspected undocumented immigrants.

The decision was reversed following an outcry from dozens of community members, including local business owners, church leaders, and residents.

The chief of police, the last one to speak, argued that the agreement is now law under the Trump administration. Commissioners, however, voted six to one to void the agreement, arguing that it is federal overreach.

“We should not have fear for political retribution as the basis for us as a city determining policy,” said Key West Commissioner Samuel Kaufman.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier responded on social media, saying the city will soon be hearing from his office.

