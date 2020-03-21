Key West to close non-essential businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Key West has ordered all non-essential businesses to close beginning Monday, days after one person in the Upper Keys tested positive for COVID-19.

According to city officials, the directive stipulates all non-essential retail and commercial establishments need to close their doors at 5 p.m. on Monday,

Officials also urge employers to prioritize finding ways for employees to work remotely whenever possible.

The directive does not impose a limit on the number of people who can attend a religious service, but officials urged parishioners to practice social distancing, such as keeping six feet apart from others.

Officials also advised residents to reduce social contact and reduce their travel to essential services.

Health officials confirmed the COVID-19 case in the Upper Keys on Thursday. That same day, Monroe County leaders ordered hotels, short term rentals, vacation rentals, marinas, RV parks and time shares to cease renting to tourists for 14 days. That declaration is set to go into effect Sunday at 6 p.m.

Additional closures in Key West that took place this week include:

Attractions and activities supporting gatherings of 10 or more people, including passengers and crew

All bars and nightclubs

On-site dining at all restaurants; limited only to takeout and delivery

Mallory Square

Smathers Beach

The Southernmost Point

All parks and playgrounds

All recreational facility, including the PAL and Douglass gyms

Duval Loop is suspended

Ferry Terminal limited to outbound passengers only

For more information or any questions, Key West has set up a hotline that is staffed around the clock: 305-809-1101.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can also call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.