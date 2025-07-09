In a dramatic policy shift, Key West commissioners are reversing their stance and now plan to cooperate with a previously rejected agreement involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Last week, the commission voted to void the agreement with ICE—one that allows police officers to stop, question and detain undocumented immigrants.

But now, under pressure from Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Attorney General, commissioners said they need to approve it because its federal law.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.