KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and visitors of Key West woke up to a flood of trouble as Hurricane Ian’s outer bands impacted the area.

The remnants of the storm were all too apparent along areas like the well-known Duval street, Wednesday.

Trees were uprooted from the sidewalk, streets flooded from the downpour, debris on the roads, and utility lines hung from electrical towers.

The National Weather Service issued a storm surge warning around midnight and is to be in effect until Thursday.

Local firefighter Tom Bellingham got early on the roads to check his home and survey the damage in the area.

“I’ve been going around making sure everyone is ok, now I’ll be heading to the fire station,” said Bellingham.

He arrived to work as soon as the sun came up and responded to a reported fire at a local small business along Duval street; crews also responded to a major fire on Flager Avenue.

​Meanwhile locals got out to see the aftermath of the tropical weather for themselves as many woke up without power or cell service across the city.

“I got my wife and six kids,” said Cartwright, a resident of Key West.

As he figured out what was next for his family, he said he remembered all too the impact of Hurricane Andrew from August of 1992. Cartwright said this storm surge was something different.

“I’m still traumatized from Andrew, but you know it’s a lot of water out here right now,” said Cartwright. “A lot of people’s houses, you know, got water in them and stuff. The surge, it was bad.”

Joanna and her significant other visited the Keys from Tulsa, Oklahoma on their honeymoon; they recounted their terrifying ordeal from the night before while trying to save a man from flood waters.

“He decides he wants to go out there, so we tried to follow him,” said Joanna. “After that, it got so hectic, we slipped so many times in the water, I mean it was like waist-high at this point.”

James Jarrett visited the area while he was on a business trip and now his hotel is without power.

“It really wasn’t too bad until about midnight, that’s when the power went out,” said Jarrett. “About 2:30 a.m., we’ve been without power since then.”

As Key West worked to pick up the pieces, county officials urged everyone to stay safe and off the roads.

