KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The southernmost point of the Florida Keys is facing the impact of Hurricane Idalia, as the area grapples with rough surf and gusty winds.

The storm’s outer banks are projected to extend over Key West, prompting Monroe County officials to maintain a vigilant stance.

While the storm’s path remains several hundred miles away from the island chain, residents are preparing for the potential effects of the approaching storm.

Tuesday is anticipated to bring squalls, which could drop substantial rainfall in the Lower Keys as Idalia’s outer bands stretch over Key West.

“Not a lot going on right now, you know, the weather’s slowed everything down, of course, but we’re sticking through,” said Keasha, who is visiting from Oklahoma City.

Forecasters are predicting a storm surge that may reach up to two feet above high tide, raising concerns about coastal flooding.

Despite the potential challenges, Monroe County officials have labeled the situation as “business as usual” in the Florida Keys.

“We’re still open, we’re still operating but we’re being very cautious,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi.

Idalia’s path is hundreds of miles away from the island chain.

“We’re starting to see what exactly what they said was going to happen, late morning, throughout the day, we’re going to see these squalls coming and going, but nothing unusual,” Gastesti said. “We see these all the time.”

While the Keys will be spared the worst, the forecast calls for whipping winds, rain and the storm surge is expected to be 2 feet above high tide, which means there’s a chance for coastal flooding.

As Idalia’s path continues to evolve, residents and authorities are closely monitoring the storm’s progress to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

“And its been a nice practice for us, and now, we’re preparing to go help our neighbors to the north,” Gastesi said. “We have a team ready to deploy out there for the next few days when they need us, call for us.”

7News cameras captured tourists at the southern most point to feel the power of the storm.

While the Keys is expected to be OK as Idalia makes it way to Florida, officials are cautioning people to stay indoors.

