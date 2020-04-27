Key West reopens parks, beaches to residents with some restrictions

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Key West has announced that all beaches and parks will reopen to its residents.

Effective Monday, April 27, residents will be able to enjoy a walk at the park or on the beach.

Playgrounds and water features, however, will remain closed.

Officials encourage responsible social distancing while outside their homes.

“We hope that by easing some restrictions on public spaces our residents can enjoy the natural environment Key West has to offer,” City Manager Greg Veliz said.

Next, the city hopes to soon allow non-essential businesses to reopen as part of a phased approach.

However, Veliz said that is entirely dependent on Florida’s stay-at-home order being lifted.

It’s set to expire on Thursday.

As of Monday, 79 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Monroe County.

