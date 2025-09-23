KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West Police warned residents to be cautious of potential fake bills that are in circulation in the area.

According to a social media post, authorities say several movie prop bills have made their way into circulation at some local businesses.

Each of the bills are marked “For motion picture purposes” and show Andrew Jackson smirking.

Officials said trying to pass them off as real could lead to an arrest.

