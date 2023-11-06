KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect responsible for vandalizing Key West’s iconic Southernmost Point buoy.

The incident occurred Friday night.

Key West Police Department released several photos that showed a male standing near the tourist attraction, but they did not specify the nature of the vandalism.

The red, yellow, black and white marker resembles a giant marine navigational buoy. It proclaims that Key West is 90 miles from Havana.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Key West Police at 305-809-1000.

