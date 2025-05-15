KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A 76-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he brought a loaded handgun through a security checkpoint at Key West International Airport.

Joseph William Ordini, of Key West, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a restricted area, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ordini had a loaded .22-caliber revolver in his pocket when he passed through airport security. He reportedly told deputies he had been drinking and forgot the gun was there.

