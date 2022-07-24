KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A man woke up behind bars Sunday morning, after he was accused of beating his girlfriend to death.

Authorities in Key West pulled over 44-year-old Delmon Washington Friday, for a flat tire and discovered that he had a significant amount of blood on his clothes.

The girlfriend’s family would later discover her unresponsive at the couple’s home on Stock Island, suffering from blunt force trauma to her face and much of her body.

