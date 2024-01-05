MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a big, warm welcome for a South Florida high school marching band after putting on a stellar performance in London’s New Year’s Day Parade. The Key West High School marching band has returned home from the once-in-a-lifetime trip.

“It was really great experience it was the last parade that as a senior I’ll ever get to be a part of it was very emotional, I started crying near the end of it just it was a great experience, I was happy to have it,” said band member, Parker Curry.

The “Marching Conchs” displaying their musical talents by playing hits like The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” Elton John’s “Your Song,” and Blondie’s “One Way or Another” along a two-mile route.

Hundreds of thousands gathered to watch the event, which compares to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, with millions more watching on TV.

