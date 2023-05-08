KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - In a bizarre turn of events, a leisurely stroll by an African-spurred tortoise turned into a police chase on Thursday.

The slow-moving reptile, named Nina, decided to take a walk around the block in Key West but didn’t get very far before being apprehended by a deputy from the local sheriff’s office.

According to the officer, she didn’t get very far.

The deputy was able to locate Nina’s owners, who lived just down the street from where she was found. The relieved owners were reunited with their beloved pet, who had apparently escaped from their backyard earlier in the day.

As for Nina, it seems that her short-lived adventure has come to an end.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.