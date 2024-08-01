KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key Largo resident made a surprise find.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the resident found a package containing one kilo of cocaine washed up along a seawall at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said the drugs were packaged with markings seen on other bricks found in the area recently.

The package was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

