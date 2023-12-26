MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 38-year-old Key Largo resident, Eric Daniel Torres, was apprehended for a violent assault on another man on Monday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery call at a residence on Rose Place around 10:22 p.m. Sunday.

The 62-year-old male victim reported that Torres had attacked him, striking him on the head with a plate. The victim was transported to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Torres was later intercepted near Mile Marker 102 on U.S. 1. During the arrest, he spat on deputies, cursed at them, and resisted their attempts to place him into custody by tensing his body and pulling away.

The 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to jail to face the charges against him. Torres now faces charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident.

