KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key Largo man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies say he held a teenage girl against her will and hid her inside a clothes dryer when she tried to call for help.

Christopher Michael Veit, 53, was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment, interference with child custody and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Miramar Drive in Key Largo at approximately 11:45 a.m. after the victim, a teenage girl from outside the county, called 911 to report she was being held hostage.

Responding deputies found her hidden inside a dryer. Investigators say Veit restrained her, placed her in the dryer and took her cellphone when she said she wanted to leave.

Detectives on the scene collected evidence including several sheets of counterfeit currency. Detectives also learned there had been an ongoing sexual relationship between the victim and Veit.

The victim, who did not suffer life-threatening injuries, was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and later released to the custody of a family member. The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

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