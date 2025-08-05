KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 58-year-old Key Largo man is facing charges after deputies say he stole beer, soda, hot dogs, and a YETI cooler from a carport earlier this week.

Monroe County deputies responded to a home in the 95000 block of Overseas Highway on Saturday after a reported burglary.

Security footage showed the suspect, Leland Kevin Broome, helping himself to the items from the homeowner’s refrigerator and cooler.

Deputies say Broome, who has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, was arrested on outstanding warrants Tuesday morning. He was booked into jail and is now charged with burglary and theft.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.