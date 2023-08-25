KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man from Kendall was arrested on Friday after being pulled over for speeding on U.S. 1 in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Scott Campbell faces charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, providing false information to law enforcement, using a counterfeit driver’s license, driving with a suspended license and altering a vehicle’s identification number. He was also cited for various traffic violations.

Campbell’s arrest occurred around 2 a.m. near Mile Marker 107 when the tag on the Toyota pickup truck he was driving didn’t match the vehicle. After providing a false driver’s license, it was discovered that the truck’s VIN numbers had been tampered with. Further investigation revealed the truck had been reported stolen in Massachusetts.

Campbell later confessed to his real identity and the stolen status of the truck. He was taken into custody.

