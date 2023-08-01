ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) – Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to make an appearance in Orlando Tuesday, where she will address the oldest African American Protestant denomination in the world. The visit comes at a crucial time as Florida grapples with a curriculum controversy surrounding the state’s African studies course.

Recently, Florida made revisions to its African studies course, a move that has sparked heated debates. The course now includes a controversial element suggesting that slavery had beneficial aspects.

The decision has drawn significant criticism.

Vice President Harris has been vocal in her opposition to the state’s new curriculum.

Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis extended an invitation to Vice President Harris to discuss the state’s new black history standards while she is in Florida.

