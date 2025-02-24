BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man was caught and cuffed, thanks to a police K9, after trying to evade Brevard County deputies following a traffic stop.

Deputies spotted the driver going the wrong way last week.

They initiated a traffic stop before the driver took off, running into a nearby home.

The man was eventually captured by deputies with the help of K9, Gator.

The driver faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and residing in the US illegally.

