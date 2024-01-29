WIMAUMA, Fla. (WSVN) — Over the weekend, a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) K-9 unit helped successfully track down an 11-year-old girl.

The incident unfolded Friday night when HCSO Deputy Sarah Ernstes and K-9 Mary Lu responded to the 16000 block of Carlton Lake Drive to help search for the missing child.

According to officials, they tracked the 11-year-old to a neighbors house, where they discovered that the residents gave her a ride to a nearby apartment complex. HCSO said when they arrived to the location, K-9 Mary Lu directed deputies to a locked bathroom at a park in the area.

Deputies were able to successfully talk to the 11-year-old girl and convince her to unlock herself from the bathroom after they found her. Once she exited the bathroom, K-9 Mary Lu showed signs of joy as she wagged her tail at the sight of the girl.

“Look at you! Can she give you a kiss? That’s her reward for finding you,” said deputy Ernstes on bodycam video of the rescue.

K-9 Mary Lu proceeded to give the 11-year-old girl affection as she hugged her four-legged savior.

HCSO officials said the child was found safely and without injury.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.