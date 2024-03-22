BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Video footage out of Brevard County showed a scary moment between a K-9 deputy and her loyal companion during a routine call.

K-9 Zeppelin left his handler startled when he leaped over a bridge, approximately 75 feet above the water’s surface. The unexpected move caught the deputy off guard.

Reacting quickly, the deputy managed to save Zeppelin and pull him to safety.

Despite the scare, both the deputy and Zeppelin emerged from the incident unharmed. This morning, Zeppelin is doing fine.

Both the deputy and Zeppelin boast an impressive track record in the field, having secured the title of two-time reigning champions in the “Hardest Hitting K-9” category of the Space Coast K-9 Competition.

