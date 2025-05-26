PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) —A seven and a half feet juvenile great white shark was seen swimming off the coast of Pinellas County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute spotted the shark while out conducting video surveys of the ocean.

The shark is said to be about 13 years old and was spotted about 50 miles off-shore last Wednesday.

It’s not uncommon for great white sharks to be in Florida waters—They usually leave their summer feeding grounds off New England to head as far south as Florida and the Gulf, where there are warmer waters and more fish.

