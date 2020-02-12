Jury: Woman arrested did not trespass at Mar-a-Lago Club

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury decided that the woman who was arrested outside of the president’s Palm Beach estate was not trespassing.

Lu Jing, who was born in China, is not completely in the clear, however.

She was found guilty of resisting arrest without violence.

At her sentencing Friday, she could face up to a year in jail.

The 56-year-old woman was arrested Dec. 18 while taking pictures of Mar-a-Lago.

