WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal judge has delayed the trial for the man accused of the second assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump.

Instead of Feb.10, court documents show, Ryan Wesley Routh will now go on trial on Sept 8.

That’s nearly a year to the day after the assassination attempt.

Routh faces five charges including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.