WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal judge has delayed the trial for the man accused of the second assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump.

Instead of Feb.10, court documents show, Ryan Wesley Routh will now go on trial on Sept 8.

That’s nearly a year to the day after the assassination attempt.

Routh faces five charges including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox