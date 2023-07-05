Tallahassee, Fla. (WSVN) – A United States District Judge declared unconstitutional the Florida legislation supported by Governor Ron DeSantis that aimed to impose restrictions on voter eligibility.

The law, which sought to prohibit individuals convicted of certain felonies and non-citizens – including those who have permanent legal residency in the US – to collect or handle voter registration applications, was blocked by Judge Mark E. Walker on the grounds that it violated the Constitution.

Third-party organizations could have face fines of up to $50,000 for each ineligible person involved in collecting the applications.

The ruling comes as a significant blow to the supporters of the legislation who argued that the measures were necessary to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. Critics, however, argued that the law would disproportionately impact minority communities and potentially disenfranchise eligible voters.

