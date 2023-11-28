ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Meet Jawlene, the unstoppable alligator making waves at Gatorland Orlando. Rescued mid-September, this Great American alligator is proving her resilience despite missing her upper jaw.

Gatorland’s global ambassador for conservation, Savannah Boan, shared insights into Jawlene’s journey to recovery.

“We first started working with her, obviously stress is a big hazard for all reptiles,” she said.

Rescued by a gator trapper, Jawlene’s rehabilitation began with careful efforts to feed her. Boan expressed satisfaction with Jawlene’s positive food response, indicating her determination to eat.

“So we first started trying to feed her. She took the food down very well. We didn’t know how she ate,” Boan explained.

Currently isolated from other gators, Jawlene has made progress in her weight and eating habits. Boan stated that draining the pool now excites Jawlene, knowing there’s food involved.

Despite global suggestions for a prosthetic jaw, Boan mentioned that such a measure would only be considered if it genuinely enhances Jawlene’s quality of life.

Gatorland aims to continue Jawlene’s improvement, with plans to move her to the baby gator area soon. Boan expressed hopes that Jawlene’s story catches the attention of Dolly Parton, the inspiration behind her name.

As Jawlene heals, Gatorland looks forward to showcasing her to the public, thanking everyone for their support. Stay tuned for the next chapter in Jawlene’s remarkable journey at Gatorland Orlando.

