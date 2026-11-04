(WSVN) - Republican James Uthmeier has won re-election against José Javier Rodriguez for the office of Florida’s attorney general.

The Republican incumbent beat Rodriguez in a 51% to 49% vote in his first general election for the seat.

Uthmeier was previously appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2025.

His actions as attorney general included increased action on child safety and increased immigration enforcement.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.