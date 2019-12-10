Jacksonville woman wins $1 million after playing $5 scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Luck was on a Florida woman’s side after she won big playing a scratch-off game.

Jacksonville resident Ursula Honderick claimed the Gold Rush Classic’s $1 million top prize, Monday.

Florida Lottery officials said she purchased the $5 scratch-off game at a Publix in Orange Park.

Honderick opted to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000, according to a press release.

The Gold Rush Classic scratch-off gives players the chance to win more than $200 million in prizes.

The odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

