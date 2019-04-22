Jacksonville sheriff’s sergeant suspended for selling police gear on eBay

(WSVN) - JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s sergeant in Florida has been suspended for 45 days after authorities say he sold police-issued gear on eBay.

The Florida Times-Union cites an internal affairs report in reporting that Jacksonville Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard E. Vercruysse made $60.50 in the sale of a gun belt, a double magazine holder and a badge wallet. The report says the items were given to the sergeant for use on the job and were expected to be returned if he retired or resigned.

The probe began in August and wrapped up in February and the newspaper received the report last week.

The report says Vercruysse admitted to investigators that selling the items was a dumb move.

Investigators say the items were sold by an eBay user known as milkman25.

