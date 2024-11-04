College football fans are speaking out after things took a violent turn in the stands during a game. Several officers were seen throwing punches.

Many say, there was no need for violence.

Jeremy Williamson a UGA fan from Savannah, Georgia said he saw Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers punch and tase a man in front of his two children over questions about digital tickets.

Williamson said it started when event staff confronted the man’s children.

“He grabs the kids and he goes back to his seats. Well, a few minutes later, we see the two officers coming up with event staff and they immediately, you know, tell the guy, ‘Hey, come, come with us, you’re getting kicked out. Y’all got to leave,” said Williamson.

Williamson said the man calmly said, “We’re not leaving”.

And that’s when things escalated.

Much of the incident was captured on a video that ended up going viral.

But what was said and done leading up to the physical contact is still not known.

“The officer decided, ok, I’m just gonna tase you. He tases him multiple times and then he pulls out his handcuffs, he wraps the handcuffs around his knuckles like brass knuckles and he starts to beat the guy over the head,” said Williamson.

The video appears to show the officer striking the man with his handcuffs.

Williamson adds there were at least 20 empty seats in that section which he said makes the use of force more disturbing.

“The section they were at, they were actually on the very edge of the top of the stadium of temporary seating and they decided to tase him and then push him over the seats and punch him,” said Williamson.

After witnessing the JSO officer’s misbehavior he believes Jacksonville should no longer host the Georgia/Florida games.

Another incident was caught on video.

Florida fan Lance Harlan said he doesn’t know why punches were thrown by this JSO officer.

He said three fans were tased tackled and dragged out.

“There was no need for that anyway, shape or form. I mean, you’re beating a guy that’s clearly older, he wasn’t trying to fight back,” said Harlan.

Harlan said these people were not fighting just being loud and rowdy like many fans in attendance.

“Yeah, it just seemed odd the way that the police showed up because there were three above us and then there were some underneath the ends of the side and i was like, well, that’s a bit much, you know, for a loud fan. I could see if they were out there fighting or, you know, doing something like that,” said Harlan.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of the videos and are now investigating.

