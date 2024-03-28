JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two dogs were seen on video clawing their way into a car, causing extensive damage in their attempt to reach a cat hiding behind the vehicle. The car’s owner, Christie Barr, now has to cover the damages of the car, which her insurance has estimated to be up to $3,000.

The attack occurred while Barr was asleep in her home. She awoke to find her car significantly damaged and she initially suspected vandalism.

“I thought somebody had maybe taken a BB gun and shot my car,” Barr recounted.

The true culprits were revealed only after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reviewed security footage from Barr’s property. The video showed a neighbor’s cat jumping behind the engine of Barr’s car, shortly before two dogs began their attack on the vehicle to reach the feline. She believes the cat would not have survived had the dogs managed to reach her.

“There’s no doubt in my mind had they gotten that cat, she wouldn’t be here today,” Barr said.

The incident has left the neighborhood in shock, with many residents unable to believe dogs caused the damage until they saw the footage for themselves.

“If they can do that to metal on a car, they could tear a human being up,” said Barr.

The ownership of the dogs remains unknown, and despite Barr’s request for intervention, Animal Care and Protective Services have yet to respond.

Barr has a message for the pet owners: “You need to take care of them. Don’t let them be out running the streets during the middle of the night.”

