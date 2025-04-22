JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — An alligator paying a woman a visit on her patio Easter weekend met its match when the local animal trapper captured it in a trash can.

The woman was letting her dog outside her Jacksonville home when she noticed a seven- to eight-foot-long alligator hiding behind a garbage bin.

Local animal trapper Mike Dragich came to the rescue, cancelling his Easter dinner plans and improvising by using a trash can to catch the reptile.

The alligator was then safely removed from the area.

