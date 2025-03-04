JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A 62-year-old man crashed after he was seen driving while armed with a gun on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville.

A man was seen waving a gun out the window of his red truck and firing it randomly.

“I looked to my right, and he had a gun out the window, and he fired a third shot,” said Rodneisha Jones, who captured the incident on her cellphone.

The driver was swerving erratically in and out of lanes.

Jones said she was able to get a good picture of the driver’s tag to share it with authorities.

“I’m happy that I was able to help and thankful that I’m okay, and thankfully, no one else was harmed,” she said.

The man ultimately crashed and was airlifted to a trauma center.

No word on his condition or what charges he may face.

