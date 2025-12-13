JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Inside Columbia Correctional Institution in Jacksonville, 11 inmates are involved in a unique project to craft teddy bears for children.

The program is a textile workshop at the institution that gives inmates new job skills, as well as a chance to give back to the community.

For Jonathan Tucker, an inmate at the facility, it was a way to do something meaningful beyond the prison walls.

“Definitely a good opportunity, because I get to make a change in other people’s lives,” he said.

Tucker explained how the creation of new bears works.

“Once you get the pattern traced out, I cut it out, and then that’s when the creation starts,” he said.

Another inmate sews the outer coat, and a third stuffs it.

“This is the backside of the bear, and this is the front side,” said Tucker.

Normally, the inmates sew uniforms, bedding and linens, but staff wanted to broaden their skill set before release, creating the teddy bear sewing program.

The plan was spearheaded by Assistant Warden of Programs Krissy Stanford.

“But also, through making a teddy bear, is kind of broken down some walls and has opened up the communication, where they’re talking more about their families, and their kids and experiences that they’ve had, and it’s just – it’s been a wonderful program all the way around,” she said.

The goal of the program is to put teddy bears inside the Lake City Police Department’s patrol carts so officers can give them to children during traumatic calls.

“That’s what motivates me, because I’m putting smiles on other people’s faces, and I’m giving that opportunity,” said Tucker.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.